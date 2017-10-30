*Lupita Nyong’o and Josh Gad will take the lead in Australian writer-director Abe Forsythe’s zombie comedy “Little Monsters,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Also starring is Alexander England (“Alien: Covenant”) as Dave, a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s kindergarten class field trip after taking a shine to the plucky schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Nyong’o). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the world’s most famous kids’ show personality, and competition for Miss Caroline’s affections, Teddy McGiggle (Gad). One thing none of them bargained for, however, is a sudden zombie outbreak, from which Dave and Miss Caroline must protect the children.

Production is currently underway in Sydney, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Keith and Jess Calder are producing via their Snoot Entertainment, along with Bruna Papandrea and her Made Up Stories banner.

Nyong’o will next be seen reprising her role of Maz Kanata in the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and is set for Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” movie due in February.