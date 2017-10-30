Actress Lupita Nyong'o, wearing Max Mara, attends the Women In Film 2017 Crystal + Lucy Awards presented By Max Mara and BMW at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 13, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Actress Lupita Nyong’o, wearing Max Mara, attends the Women In Film 2017 Crystal + Lucy Awards presented By Max Mara and BMW at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 13, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

*Lupita Nyong’o and Josh Gad will take the lead in Australian writer-director Abe Forsythe’s zombie comedy “Little Monsters,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Also starring is Alexander England (“Alien: Covenant”) as Dave, a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s kindergarten class field trip after taking a shine to the plucky schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Nyong’o). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the world’s most famous kids’ show personality, and competition for Miss Caroline’s affections, Teddy McGiggle (Gad). One thing none of them bargained for, however, is a sudden zombie outbreak, from which Dave and Miss Caroline must protect the children.

Production is currently underway in Sydney, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Keith and Jess Calder are producing via their Snoot Entertainment, along with Bruna Papandrea and her Made Up Stories banner.

Nyong’o will next be seen reprising her role of Maz Kanata in the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and is set for Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” movie due in February.

Republish
Reprint






Previous ArticleKeKe Wyatt Gives Birth to her Eighth Child
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind