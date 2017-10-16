*Your favorite silver screen old lady gang is back!

Madea, Bam, and Hattie are ghostbusting in “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween,” and before the film hits theaters this Friday, EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas sat with Tyler Perry and discovered his thoughts on camping, Cardi B and Kevin Hart.

EUR: What would Madea say about the recent success of Cardi B?

Tyler Perry (in Madea’s voice): I like Cardi B! (Sings) ‘These is red bottoms, these is bloody shoes!’

EUR: What would Madea say about the current state of our Healthcare?

Tyler Perry (in Madea’s voice): It’s a damn shame! It’s a damn shame!

EUR: A portion of “BOO 2” takes place on a haunted campground. Have you ever been camping?

Tyler Perry: Nope! Black people don’t go camping.

EUR: Do you dress your son up in Halloween costumes?

Tyler Perry: Last year my son was Batman and this year he’ll be one of the “PAW Patrol” guys. He loves “PAW Patrol,” so he’ll be one of the pups.

EUR: Do you get trick or treaters in your neighborhood? Did you ever going trick or treating?

Tyler Perry: I used to trick or treat when I was a kid because I was hungry. Nobody comes to the house. The lights are off, the doors are locked and the house is so far off the road nobody comes up.

EUR: Do you have any interest in doing stand-up comedy?

Tyler Perry: I went to see Kevin Hart live on stage a few weeks ago…and this is what’s so great about Kevin Hart…I thought, ‘man he is so good, he makes me think I can do it.’ But I don’t think I would. I might do a one-man Broadway show but not stand up.