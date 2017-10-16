

*Uh oh. Things could get messy for Malia Obama (and the Obamas) if she is ensnared in a lawsuit aimed at locking down the former first daughter so she can be questioned about Harvey Weinstein during her time at the company.

Don’t be surprised to learn that Malia will be subpoenaed for a deposition in a class action lawsuit against Weinstein and The Weinstein Company to find out if she saw or heard anything regarding Weinstein’s alleged sexual assaults during her internship at the production company.

Malia Obama, 19, interned for three months earlier this year, and was actually very involved in the development of new projects, including reading and pitching scripts to the executives.

Attorneys want to “talk to Malia ahead of future depositions” so they can base their strategy on the information that she provides, reports The Blast.

Sources close to the suit, being prepared by The Armenta Law firm, tell us one of the theories to Weinstein’s tremendously quick downfall is the possibility that President Obama was made aware of the sexual harassment allegations, and then “the wagons circled” to protect the assets of TWC and oust Weinstein ASAP.

As has been reported, Weinstein has been a huge financial supporter of the Democratic party over the years, and was especially close to Barack and Michelle Obama. Last week President Obama issued a statement on the scandal:

“Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein. Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status.”

Here’s the bottom line to the class action lawsuit. It alleges that Harvey Weinstein and TWC were involved in a conspiracy, with the company settling and covering up his alleged crimes.

The allegations aim at setting the stage for RICO consideration, and the possibility that authorities could look into the situation further and pursue criminal charges.

Like we said, things could get messy for Malia … and the Obamas.