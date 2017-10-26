*Mariah Carey is getting fans ready for the holidays with a new festive track.

The singer has released “The Star” from the upcoming animated film of the same name.

Carey confirmed the arrival of “The Star” on Instagram, writing: “Surprise! My new Christmas song THE STAR is out now! #TheStarMovie,” she tweeted.

Get in the holiday spirit with my new song #TheStar from @TheStarMovie soundtrack! Listen to it today: link in bio! A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Oct 20, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

Mariah also confirmed that the ballad features her six-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

“Hanging with my two best friends, listening to their guest appearance,” she wrote on Instagram.

Hanging with my two best friends, listening to their guest appearance on #TheStar😍💖 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Oct 19, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

Listen to the track here.

As previously reported, “The Star” follows the nativity story of Jesus Christ, but through the eyes of a donkey and his animal friends. The film, due Nov. 17, features voices by Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Clarkson, Tracy Morgan, Keegan-Michael Key and Gina Rodriguez.