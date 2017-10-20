*Mariah Carey has become the latest victim of thieves.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 19), her Los Angeles mansion was stripped of about $50,000 worth of items, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources say the culprits entered through a window or door on an upper floor. A ladder was found in the backyard.

The crooks surprisingly bypassed her jewels and went straight for Mimi’s purses and sunglasses, nabbing a reported $50,000 worth.

No one was home at the time — Mariah is in NYC — and although the burglars tripped a silent alarm, her security didn’t discover the break-in until about 6 or 7 a.m.

Cops have opened up an investigation.

Carey’s break-in follows burglaries of Jason Derulo, Alanis Morissette, David Spade, Emmy Rossum and Scott Disick this year.