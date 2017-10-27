*Season 5 of “Married to Medicine” premieres on Sunday, November 5 at 10PM ET/PT with returning ladies Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Quad Webb-Lunceford, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Mariah Huq who also welcome new cast member Dr. Contessa Metcalfe.

In the new season of “Married to Medicine,” Dr. Jackie is busier than ever with a top medical practice and new book, but she also has to come to terms with the harsh reality that her husband, Curtis, has been unfaithful. Dr. Simone is still living the life in her north and south homes, but has the stress of commuting between both put a strain on her marriage and kids? Toya is reflecting on life in a different way, which places her at odds with Eugene, who is working overtime and not making enough time for some much needed TLC.

Meanwhile, Dr. Heavenly has expanded her dentistry practice and is continuing her spiritual journey to get away from conflict, but somehow drama still follows her like a magnet. Quad is a doctor’s wife of all trades but when it comes to Dr. G, she is not feeling the love for all of her hard work and this causes a rift in their marriage.

The newest addition, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, is a wife, mother and business owner, and has come to a crossroads where she’s ready to leave medicine behind and focus on her husband and three kids. With a new lady in the mix, multiple relationship woes and personal struggles, will the women be able to mend their friendships and move forward in their lives? For a sneak peek at this season, please visit: http://www.bravotv.com/married-to-medicine/season-5/videos/this-season-on-married-to-medicine

“Married to Medicine” is produced by FremantleMedia North America and developed by Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Mariah Huq, Darren Ward and James Smith-Hill serving as Executive Producers.

