*In the ongoing messiness that is the divorce of Mary J. Blige and Martin “Kendu” Isaacs, TMZ is reporting that the singer is willing to end all the drama for a one-time $6 million payment from her estranged husband.

According to the website, the former couple are in enormous debt, with their community estate worth negative $11,622,614, most of which is money owed to the IRS.

Mary’s solution, according to TMZ, is for Martin to pay her $5,990,357. She says that would make good on his half of the debt.

According to the docs, Mary also maintains she shouldn’t have to pay Martin spousal support. As she puts it, she’s bearing the burden of their debt while he is unwilling to do anything to support himself.