*Master P was asked to weigh in on Colin Kaepernick’s lawsuit alleging collusion among NFL owners to keep him off the field.

He offered an immediate solution.

“I’ll help him start his own league. I think he should, I mean he’s a great football player. I think the NFL should have some competition,” the rap mogul told TMZ.

P, real name Percy Miller, knows a little something about launching sports leagues from scratch, TMZ notes. His Global Mixed Gender Basketball league is off to an incredible start, attracting big name talent like the Gonzalez Twins, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, and Metta World Peace.

The rapper says the only way Kaepernick can ensure his right to demonstrate any way he wants is to have some ownership.

Watch below: