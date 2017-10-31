Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

*Would you be interested to know that Percy “Master P” Miller and Tomi Lahren got together to talk about racial issues?

Well, if do care, here’s the story. As my know, Lahren, being the super, I’m more patriotic than you conservative of course has hate in her heart, so to speak, for Colin Kaepernick and the NFL players who took and take a knee during the national anthem.

She, like most Trumpsters, consider it to be disrespectful to the flag and country.

“It was the way that he did it. … That’s what hurt a lot in the military community,” she said.

Master P told her about his grandfather’s military service and said that Kaepernick wasn’t trying to disrespect the military.

“It’s not about black or white. It’s about freedom of expression, freedom of speech and just us being people,” he said.

He also reminded her that Kaepernick had been punished and lost his job for doing something he believed in, saying, “He should still be in the NFL. But [after] what he’s done, is he gonna get back in the NFL? I don’t think so.”

Of course Lahren then claimed that Kaepernick and others were blowing the “epidemic” of police violence against minorities out of proportion and asked Master P on whether he taught his son to be “fearful” of police.

Master P said that his son’s experiences with police have been both negative and positive.

“There are good police and bad police. There’s good people, there’s bad people … These are just people in uniform. I don’t get caught up with the police, even if some of them are overdoing it. Maybe they had a bad day. I say, ya know what, I put my trust in God and I just gotta do what’s right.”