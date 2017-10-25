*”Suburbicon“ hits theaters this Friday October 27, 2017 starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Karimah Westbrook under the direction of George Clooney.

In collaboration with Clooney, Grant Heslov, Joel and Ethan Coen wrote this comedy-drama which features two parallel stories that seek to expose the deceit and violence that lies under the tranquil surface of suburban America.

When asked about working under the direction of Clooney, Damon replied:

“Working with friends is really wonderful because there is a baseline of trust and respect and your ego kinda stays out of it so you can talk in short hand and get to the point a lot quicker without worrying about hurting anybody’s feelings…”

Julianne Moore adds to what Damon said about Clooney:

“He’s great. He is so thoughtful and so well prepared and really everybody wants to work with George. Look at the level of talent that he attracts both on camera and in his crew.”

Set in the 1950’s post war era, Suburbicon is a seemingly peaceful suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. In one plot, a white businessman, Gardner Lodge played by Matt Damon devised an insurance scam with the help of his wife’s identical twin sister (Julianne Moore). Mrs. Daisy Mayers (Karimah Westbrook), who is known as the Rosa Parks of the North, shows the silent strength of a family that had to endure bigotry and harassment from their neighbors in a community designed to be the perfect suburb for residents to raise a family.

On Sunday October 22, 2017 Paramount Pictures held their press junket at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills for cast members Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Karimah Westbrook, and director George Clooney who spoke to EURweb correspondent Miss Conversation Piece about their experiences on set and how some 1950’s ideology is still prevalent today. Suburbicon shows that things aren’t always what they seem. No one wants to look at themselves but will easily place the blame on others who don’t fit the mold. While one family is making an honest living and being harassed daily, the neighbors who are the real crooks get away with murder. Press play to see the exclusive interviews and be sure to go check out the film October 27, 2017.