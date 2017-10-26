*Republican Omar Navarro has called for Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), arrest after she cheerfully told an audience that she would “take Trump out.”

“I will go and take Trump out tonight,” Water said at a gala for LGBT youth, held at Ali Forney Center in New York City on Oct. 13. Forney was a transgender teenager who was murdered in the city.

Video from the event only recently surfaced and now many are wondering: What exactly did she mean by taking out Trump?

Below is a clip of Waters’ comments:

“Wow. What a moving evening this is,” she said. “I am sitting here listening, watching, absorbing, thinking about Ali, even though I never met him.”

“And with this kind of inspiration, I will go and take Trump out tonight,” she laughed as the crowd cheered uproariously.

Waters’ Republican challenger to re-election posted on his Twitter account that she should be arrested for threatening Donald Trump.

“I’m calling for the arrest of Maxine Waters,” Republican Omar Navarro tweeted. “Let’s get ready for it.”

I’m calling for the arrest of Maxine Waters. Let’s get ready for it. #VoteNavarro2018🇺🇸 — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) October 23, 2017

Earlier Sunday he called for the Secret Service to demand Waters step down, saying, “Secret Service should call for Maxine Waters immediate resignation after these comments. We don’t need lip service.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Maxine Waters has rejected any suggestion that she was vowing to harm Trump when she said she would “take Trump out.”

“That’s absolutely ridiculous … that a 79-year-old grandmother who is a congresswoman and who has been in Congress and politics all these years doing any harm,” she told CNN’s Chris Cuomo in an interview on New Day.

“The only harm I might be doing to the President is I want him impeached.”