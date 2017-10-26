*Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters has rejected any suggestion that she vows to harm Donald Trump when she said she would “take Trump out.”

“That’s absolutely ridiculous … that a 79-year-old grandmother who is a congresswoman and who has been in Congress and politics all these years doing any harm,” Waters told CNN’s Chris Cuomo in an interview on “New Day.” “The only harm I might be doing to the President is I want him impeached.”

“I will go and take Trump out tonight,” Water said at a gala for LGBT youth, held at Ali Forney Center in New York City on Oct. 13.

Video from the event only recently surfaced — leaving many conservatives and Trumpettes wondering: What exactly did she mean by “taking out Trump?”

“Wow. What a moving evening this is,” she said at the dinner. “I am sitting here listening, watching, absorbing, thinking about Ali, even though I never met him. And with this kind of inspiration, I will go and take Trump out tonight,” she laughed as the crowd cheered uproariously.

During her interview with CNN, Waters said she wants to impeach Trump because his actions and rhetoric are harmful to the US.

“Everybody knows that I’m on the front lines not talking about harming anybody but I am talking about impeachment,” she said. “I don’t think this President should be representing our country … he creates controversy, he cannot get along with our members of Congress, and I’m going to continue my efforts to impeach him.”

Meanwhile, Waters wants Trump to apologize to Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in an ambush in Niger earlier this month, over a dispute about Trump’s condolence call.

“It all could be settled if the President of the United States of America would act responsibly and simply apologize,” Waters told Cuomo. “He has to do that and (chief of staff John) Kelly has to do that and they can put an end to this.”