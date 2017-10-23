*A pending assault case against Meek Mill has been thrown out after the rapper completed his required community service, reports TMZ.

The rapper was charged with misdemeanor assault in March after allegedly getting into an altercation with someone wanting a photo with him at St. Louis International Airport.

In September, Meek’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, struck a deal with prosecutors to have the case dismissed if he performed community service. The artist chose the Veterans Association in Philadelphia and has since completed his required service.

The news comes on the heels of Meek’s reckless driving case — where his arrest record will be wiped clean if he stays out of trouble for six months.