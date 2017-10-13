*While the future of Tamron Hall’s planned return to daytime TV remains unclear for now, (thanks to its former executive producer Harvey Weinstein), one thing’s for certain – the ex Fox News woman NBC brought in to replace Hall in “Today’s” 9 p.m. timeslot is struggling to attract both viewers and A-list celebrity guests.

In fact, ratings for “Megyn Kelly Today” aree down 30% from last year when “Today’s Take” with Hall and Al Roker occupied the hour, according to Variety. Teporter Elizabeth Wagmeister points out that “all programs, including competitor ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan,’ are down in double digits from last year because of the high interest in the 2016 presidential election. Still, ‘Live’ is beating “Megyn Kelly” by 17% in the national rating.”

Wagmeister also reports of publicists balking at booking their high-powered clients on Kelly’s show:

A number of publicists who spoke to Variety expressed discomfort with the idea of booking their clients in the third hour of “Today,” which has now been retitled “Megyn Kelly Today.” These publicists, however, said they are still eager to take their talent to other blocs of the morning show. “I’m not booking anyone on her show,” says a high-powered publicist, with a roster of big names, who asked for anonymity due to her overall relationship with “Today.” “I literally haven’t pitched anyone even from right out the gate. The buzz that is out there is so bad.”

Another well-known publicist, who represents one of the celebrities who has appeared on Kelly’s show, wasn’t pleased with the interview. “I won’t plan to have others go on,” the publicist said. “None specifically have been offered or asked to, but it’ll be my preference not to.”

Over the summer, sources tell Variety that producers from Kelly’s show made a trip to Los Angeles to sell the big publicity firms on the new hour of “Today,” promising a lighter, more inspirational Kelly that viewers hadn’t seen before. However, according to an insider who attended one of the meetings, the team didn’t seem to have a clear direction of the show they were pitching. Kelly didn’t fit into a box like Ellen DeGeneres or Dr. Oz. And as a result, not too many celebrities jumped onboard.

Below, “Megyn Kelly Today’s” greatest hits…so far:

Mood: Debra Messing and Jane Fonda wondering how they ended up on Megyn Kelly pic.twitter.com/fm1rdJy7IN — Hayley MacMillen (@hlmacmillen) September 27, 2017

Megyn Kelly’s new show is hyped for DOUBLE MURDER!

(audio unmanipulated) pic.twitter.com/pFf4tA9RmW — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 29, 2017

Megyn Kelly’s camera man stepped into the frame and then said “shit.” pic.twitter.com/zh5vaFPQGl — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) September 28, 2017

Megyn Kelly closes 1st week of NBC talk show by taking shot at “media response,” praising “viewer response” (her ratings have also been bad) pic.twitter.com/gHpshtwbuu — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 29, 2017

