*Former President Barack Obama released a statement late Tuesday saying he and Michelle are “disgusted” by the sexual harassment and rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein, who has donated substantial amounts of money to his presidential campaigns and employed Malia Obama as an intern just last summer.

Weinstein is now the subject of multiple exposés in which women alleged he assaulted or sexually harassed them over the span of three decades.

Read Obama’s full statement below:

Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports of Harvey Weinstein. Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status.

We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture, including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect, so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future.

Hillary Clinton, who has also benefitted substantially from Weinstein’s fundraisers, also spoke out on Tuesday, saying, “I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein.” She also addressed his accusers, now in the dozens, saying, “Their courage and support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

She added, “The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated.”

