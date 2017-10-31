*While Prince Harry was in Chicago on Tuesday to take part in the inaugural summit of the Obama Foundation, headed by former President Barack Obama, he joined former First Lady Michelle Obama to give some local high school students the shock of a lifetime.

The pair stopped by Hyde Park Academy, a high school across from the future site of the Obama Presidential Center on the city’s South Side, and spent some quality time with about 20 of the students, according to People.com.

“The warm and wide-ranging conversation, lasting over an hour, covered how the Obama Presidential Center will showcase the South Side of Chicago for a global audience, the importance of young people staying inspired and hopeful, and the transformative power of students using their voices to change the world,” said Caroline Adler Morales, the former first lady’s communications director.

The Chicago public high school serves a largely African American population. In 2013, President Obama visited Hyde Park Academy to meet with students participating in their “Becoming a Man” program.

Mrs. Obama wanted to bring Prince Harry to Hyde Park Academy to showcase the world leaders who will participate in the Foundation’s programming and events and visit the surrounding community.

Harry, 33, is scheduled as one of the headline speakers for the Obama Foundation event. Other speakers include Chance the Rapper and legendary activist Dolores Huerta.