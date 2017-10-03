*Milo Yiannopolous, the alt-right former editor of Breitbart News, has just tied the knot with a black man.

You recall that Milo resigned from Breitbart back in February after a video of him defending pedophilia resurfaced online. Earlier this year, the hatemonger lost his $250,000 book deal because of the video, and he’s now suing publisher Simon & Schuster for $10 million.

According to several reports, Yiannopoulos and his longtime boyfriend, identified only as John, got married over the weekend in Hawaii.

Milo shared photos of his husband on social media while carefully hiding his face. The pics show the couple saying their vows under a treee and pouring champagne into a tower of glasses.

Yiannopolous, who is openly gay, had previously written an article for the media outlet “Gay Rights Have Made Us Dumber,” in which he declared that gay people should “get back in the closet.”

He also claimed last year that he didn’t trust gay people, therefore, he doesn’t employ them. Milo also supports Trump’s ban on transgender individuals serving in the armed forces, as he believes that they are mentally ill.

However on the subject of civil marriages, in September, he told Australian network Sky News’s Bolt Report that, “having recently fallen in love myself, I don’t think there is a strong enough case against gay marriage in a civil sense.”

While Yiannopolous has not revealed the identity of his black man, he has previously claimed that John is Muslim and that they have been together for 10 years.

Meanwhile, tickets to Milo’s Australian ‘Troll Academy Tour’ have gone on sale.



