*Joseph Orbeso and his girlfriend Rachel Nguyen had been missing for three months. The couple went to Joshua Tree National Park to celebrate Nguyen’s birthday. News of their disappearance came when the owner of the Airbnb property they rented said the couple had not returned to pick up their belongings.

A team of searchers that included Orbeso’s father found the bodies of the hikers in a remote area of the park on Sunday.

The were embracing.

