*Motown music family dynasty unites for epic family hallmark event, The 10th Annual Friends of Fuller Strikefest considered one of the most impressive family-oriented affairs on the West coast.

On Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at Corbin Bowl in Los Angeles, Motown legends, friends, athletes, politicians, alumni and other business luminaries will come together to celebrate the legacy of Motown Executive, Fuller B. Gordy, for a unique entertainment extravaganza! A fun-filled evening with competitive bowling, live concert performances, catered dining, karaoke fun, silent auction and more!

Fuller B. Gordy, a Motown VP and oldest brother of Berry Gordy, was known throughout the entertainment industry, as a caring humanitarian and mentor to many. In the early 60’s, Gordy also gained recognition as a successful bowler, becoming the first Black Bowler, from Michigan, to be inducted into the Professional Bowlers Association.

In 2008, Fuller’s daughter, Iris Gordy, a Motown Museum Trustee and former Motown vice president, and his granddaughter, Karla Gordy Bristol, talk show host of TV’s “Beverly Hills View” and Facebook Live’s “Karla & Rainelle Show,” together, formed the Friends of Fuller “Strikefest,” as a tribute to his humanitarian and bowling legacies.

Friends of Fuller B. Gordy is a charitable organization dedicated to honoring outstanding, yet unsung individuals and organizations, which assist those who educate, inspire and maintain support systems that uplift the disadvantaged. Being honored this year is 501(c)(3), My Friends House Foundation.

Event Location : Corbin Bowl, 19616 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91356

Red Carpet : 6:00 PM – 6:30 PM Dinner/Event : 6:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Date: November 8, 2017

source:

Jill Muhlum

[email protected]