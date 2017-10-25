*Fox is developing a one-hour police procedural from Virgil Williams, the co-writer and executive producer of director Dee Rees’ “Mudbound,” reports Variety.

Titled “Hard Knocks,” the series would follow a brilliant, male ex-con turned university criminology professor and a tenacious female detective who team up to tackle crime by combining unique insight into the criminal mind and superior investigative skills.

Fox has ordered a script for the project with a penalty attached.

Williams will serve as the writer and executive producer on the project, which falls under his overall deal at Universal Television. Debra Martin Chase will executive produce under her Martin Chase Productions banner, which is set up under a first-look deal at Universal TV.

Williams is currently preparing for the release of “Mudbound,” his first feature film. Co-written by Williams and director Rees, the film stars Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund and Mary J. Blige, among others, and will be released by Netflix on November 17.