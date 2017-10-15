*19-year-old Army National Guard private, Gem Aimable, was in uniform when a white male she cut off in traffic followed her for several blocks to confront her.

It seems he was itiching to pull a page out of his Jim Crow handbook on how to put an “uppity” black girl back “in her place.”

“[The man] told me to never forget that I am nothing but a n**ger and that us n**gers do not deserve to serve this very country and to take off my uniform and to kill myself,” Aimable wrote of the incident on October 10.

She claims it was the first time in her young life that someone called her the n-word to her face, and after a friend shared her ordeal on Twitter, she soon went viral.

In an interview with Raw Story, Aimable speaks out about the incident and those who believe protesting racism is unpatriotic.

This happened to a friend I went to high school with. Y’all, please find out who this man is. pic.twitter.com/yJUZjLUse5 — Alexis Isabel (@lexi4prez) October 11, 2017

Aimable said that when the racist white man accosted her, her initial response was one of anger, and then of fear.

“I wanted to fight him. I wanted to make him take those words back,” she told Raw Story. “I also remembered that I am in uniform and I must conduct myself accordingly. Also, I, as an African American or a n**ger in his sense, I tend to be stereotyped as violent, so why fulfill their stereotypes?”

Meanwhile, Gem also acknowledges that she proudly wears a uniform that represents her honor and respect for a racist country that does not honor and respect her blackness or womanhood.

“With this uniform comes a lot of power and responsibilities,” she said. “There are moments were I wish I could join friends in protest. Instead, I write poetry on equality for all especially the LGBT community and poetry on racism.”

She also said she supports Colin Kaepernick and athletes who take a knee to protest racism and police brutality.

“I will never forget that I am not only a soldier but also a minority that’s fighting for this country that also sees that racism is still a prominent issue,” Aimable said. “They can take a knee, I will continue to stand tall and proud for I fight for this very country.”

