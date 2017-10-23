*In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, BET Her paid tribute to survivors and champions in the battle against breast cancer with a one-hour concert special entitled, “BET Her Fights: Breast Cancer.”

Originally taped on Friday, October 13th at the Riverside EpiCenter outside of Atlanta, the show premiered Sunday on BET Her and BET.

(Don’t worry. If you missed Sunday’s airing, it will be repeated several times. Scroll down for a schedule.)

Hosted by NAACP Award-winning actress and “Power” star Naturi Naughton, the concert featured special performances by Keyshia Cole, Sevyn Streeter, Alice Smith and iconic R&B group Xscape.

Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer among women in the United States. Black women are more likely than any other ethnic group to be diagnosed with breast cancer at later stages and are less likely to survive the disease. For that reason, BET Her is pushing the motto “Check More, Fear Less” to encourage women to get routine check-ups and be more proactive about their health. Although extremely rare, men can also be diagnosed with breast cancer.

RELATED NEWS: ‘THE REAL’/3LW REUNION: ADRIENNE HOUGHTON APOLOGIZES TO NATURI NAUGHTON (WATCH)

To hammer the point home, personal messages of “Strength and Survival” were shared by notable celebrities who have been impacted in some way by breast cancer, including Lala Anthony, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Richard Roundtree and Vivian Green.

Finally, among the honorees were Breast cancer activist Karen Eubanks Jackson, CEO of Sisters Network Inc. and Breast cancer survivor and warrior Ericka Hart, who was recognized for her boundless dedication to exposing the socio-political impact of breast cancer in the black community.

Check out a clip from the special above. If you missed the premiere, catch the encore airings Monday October 23rd at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET Her and Sunday, October 29th at 9 a.m. ET/PT on BET.