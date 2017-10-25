*Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith are about to add another addition to the family, whether they were ready or not.

The 38-year-old crooner and his wife, star of E!’s new series “The Platinum Life,” are expecting their second child together. Both confirmed the news Wednesday via social media and to their network.

“We are so excited!” Smith tells E! News. “This definitely wasn’t in the plan and we weren’t trying at all!”

We didn’t plan for you but you are Gods plan and I thank you for choosing us to be your parents!🙈 Impatiently awaiting our newest addition 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 WE’RE PREGNANT!!!🙌🏽 @neyo (I think he did it on purpose 😫)joking! LOL #ThePlatinumLife #ThePlatinumFamily✨ A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, and Crystal welcomed their first child together, son Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., back in May 2016, just one month after they got married in Los Angeles.

The two are also parents to son Mason Evan and daughter Madilyn Grace from Ne-Yo’s previous relationship.

“Guess who’s having another baby,” Ne-Yo wrote over a photo of he and Crystal on social media. He captioned the image with a series of heart and baby emojis.

Via E! News:

The lovebirds tells us their kids are “going to be so excited” once they find out they’re getting a fourth sibling. “Maddie has asked a few times for a little sister since having SJ so fingers crossed,” they said.

Ne-Yo and Crystal have yet to find out the sex of their child. “This gender reveal party is going to be epic,” they said.

And as for baby names, they added, “We have had names for our angels since before Shaffer Jr. was born so, yes, we are all set on baby names.”

Crystal says she’s managed to avoid any morning sickness during her first trimester. “Actually I haven’t really been sick at all but the cravings are real!” she says. “All I want are raw oysters and steak! Which since becoming vegan has totally messed up my diet but as long as our miracle gets the nutrition it needs I will eat all the meat in the world!”