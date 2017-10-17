*Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith finds herself apologizing on social media following her reality TV debut on E!’s “The Platinum Life.”

On the episode Sunday night, Smith and Kid Ink’s wife Asaih Collins got into a verbal argument on a private jet. Asaih had organized a brunch that was to include all the girls (Shantal Jackson, La’Myia Good, Lola Monroe, Alycia Bellamy, Nazanin Mandi).

But Ne-Yo surprised Crystal and the ladies with tickets to Jennifer Lopez’s final show in Las Vegas, along with a private jet to the venue. So naturally, all of the ladies opted to take the J.Lo show and Asaih cancelled her brunch.

During the flight to Vegas, Asaih made a comment about the jet not having enough leg room for her. Crystal took that as passive aggressive shade over having to cancel her brunch and ratchetness ensued.

Watch below:

Welp, Crystal didn’t like the way she came off in the scene and took to Instagram Monday morning with an apology for her behavior.

“Pride aside, I want all of you amazing women not to do what I’ve done but to learn from it,” she wrote. “The tongue is mightier than the sword and I want us to learn to take the higher road in all situations. I will forever stand for what I believe is true but I’m not ignorant enough to not acknowledge my part in anything.”