*Even though Nelly hasn’t been charged after being accused of rape over the weekend, it’s going to interesting to see how things work out. In other words, he still needs a lawyer.

That’s because the woman making the claim against the rapper says they met at a club in Washington state on Friday night and then went back to his tour bus together, where he forced her to have sex without a condom.

Meanwhile, TMZ is reporting that his accuser alleges that that after the incident Nelly offered her money, which she said no to.

Nelly’s lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, had this to say to E! News:

“It does not surprise me that she wanted to have her story publicized. That is playbook 101 of a person with an agenda and clearly she has one. The agenda is money, fame and notoriety.”

Rosenblum said he has an investigator following up on the situation.

“We will be able to show by objective evidence and unbiased witnesses that she has zero credibility…She’s a person who is making a dangerous, fraudulent allegation to accomplish her own goals.”

In a statement about his situation, Nelly tweeted this Saturday:

“Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.”