*Nelly reportedly heard that Wendy Williams stuck up for him Monday (Oct. 9) amid rape allegations and cringed.

Wendy — fresh from her husband Kevin Hunter’s alleged cheating scandal — bashed the 21-year-old Seattle resident who reported the alleged sexual assault to police, after which Nelly was arrested on suspicion of rape charges.

The talk show host came for Nelly’s rape accuser on her talk show Monday, saying, “If she did not put herself in that situation, this wouldn’t have happened. Young lady, you’ve got to stay out of tour buses.”

HollywoodLife.com quotes “an insider” who claims the rapper wasn’t comfortable with Wendy’s words and would rather her not comment on the situation, period.

“Nelly was not appreciative to hear that Wendy spoke out against the woman who accused him of rape,” said the source. “Nelly is doing just fine without Wendy’s support and he feels like with all the cheating rumors around her, Wendy is the last person he wants or needs defending him.”

The source told HollywoodLife: “Nelly is adamant that he did nothing wrong and is completely innocent. He feels that anyone, man or woman, who steps onto his tour bus is safe at all times, despite what Wendy Williams is implying. Nelly feels like he does not need her help and wishes Wendy would keep his name out of her mouth.”

Watch Wendy’s segment on Nelly below at the 9:37 mark:

