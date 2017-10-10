*The attorney for Nelly’s rape accuser has reportedly sent a letter to prosecutors alleging verbal attacks made by Nelly’s team since reports of the allegations surfaced.

According to TMZ, her attorney, Karen Koehler, believes the threats should be considered a crime and is demanding justice.

“It is morally reprehensible for an accused person and his bully lawyer to issue derogatory and defamatory statements against a young alleged rape victim,” Koehler wrote in her letter to prosecutors.

She adds, “It is also criminal — in the State of Washington — when those vicious attacks are issued in the form of threats.”

Koehler singles out Nelly’s attorney for saying the accuser is “a person with an agenda and clearly she has one. The agenda is money, fame and notoriety.”

Koehler’s letter includes the legal statutes regarding intimidating a witness — which is a class B felony in Washington, reports TMZ.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, fired back at Koehler, “I would suggest rereading the [intimidating a witness] statute. I would further suggest talking to some of the unbiased witnesses.”

Further, Rosenblum tells TMZ … “Nelly will continue to respond to her client’s baseless allegations.”

