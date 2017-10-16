*Nelly’s rape accuser refusing to testify doesn’t change the police investigation, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources in Washington State say police in Auburn are not phased by the accuser’s noncooperation with the investigation. Auburn PD is reportedly still gathering evidence and plans to present the case to the prosecutor’s office.

As previously reported, the alleged victim says she couldn’t take the pressure of taking on a celebrity, and felt betrayed by police — so she decided not to testify against Nelly.

While her noncooperation makes the case more challenging, it’s not impossible to prosecute.

Auburn cops want to present the case to prosecutors soon — within the next week, reports TMZ.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, tells TMZ he’s confident the case will be closed based on the evidence. He adds, “I would expect the police to do their due diligence.”