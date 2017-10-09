*NeNe Leakes has issued an apology for making a rape joke over the weekend during her standup set at Oakland’s Paramount Theatre.

As previously reported, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was in the midst of a bit about Uber drivers trying to have sex with their female passengers when folks started booing. NeNe clapped back at one of the hecklers, “I ain’t even gonna tell you about the goddamn Uber driver. I hope he rape yo’ ass tonight when he take you home, bitch. And steal yo’ funky hello kitty, bitch.”

Someone in the crowd, Ta Mala Drake-Smith, caught the crude moment on video and posted it to Facebook. The clip went viral, backlash ensued, and now NeNe says she’s sorry.

“I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend,” she wrote in a Facebook post shared Monday. “Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so. As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better. I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry.”

Watch NeNe’s original transgression below: