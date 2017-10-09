*NeNe Leakes has come under fire for wishing rape on a heckler during her standup comedy show Saturday in California.

During her act, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 49, joked about male Uber drivers trying to have sex with their female passengers. The audience began loudly booing, prompting Leakes to fire back at one woman in particular.

“I ain’t even gonna tell you about the goddamn Uber driver. I hope he rape yo’ ass tonight when he take you home, bitch,” she said. “And steal yo’ funky hello kitty, bitch.”

Watch below:

The comment came just two days after the Bravo star’s social media feud with her costar Kim Zolciak and Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann, calling her racist after Brielle posted a video from NeNe’s house showing a bug crawling across the floor and calling it a roach.

Leakes responded on Instagram on Thursday, October 5, writing, “We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p–sy!” She proceeded to call Biermann, 20, a wannabe Kylie Jenner and “racist trash.”

