*NeNe Leakes threw some Halloween shade at Kim Zolciak and her daughter Brielle Biermann in light of their roachgate drama.

In an effort to mock Kim, Leakes and her husband Greg attended a Halloween party wearing custom roach and exterminator costumes.

“Roach Pest Control in full effect,” she wrote in a photo caption followed by roach emojis.

You recall how Brielle pissed NeNe right off when she uploaded video of NeNe’s allegedly roach-infested house.

Leakes clapped back by on Instagram claiming the roach must have dropped out of Brielle’s private parts

In a post that has since been deleted, NeNe wrote: “We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—y!” she wrote, also calling the 20-year-old “racist trash.”

Kim rushed to defend her daughter, telling Real Housewives producers that she would not film any episodes with NeNe directly.

Coming to her daughter’s defense, Kim posted a screenshot of a conversation she had with a cast member regarding the latest drama.

“She removed the video immediately!! I was filming as an INVITED guest at @neneleakes for RHOA!! Brielle was invited as well! Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that and Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA!” Kim wrote.

