*NeNe Leakes is pushing back against rumors that her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-stars are trying to avoid shooting scenes with her due to her rape joke.

The reality star was dragged on social media and dropped from hosting the Xscape’s upcoming reunion tour after wishing rape upon a heckler at one of her standup comedy shows in August.

The blog Celebrity Insider – in its Oct. 23 post titled “NeNe Leakes Is The New Phaedra Parks — ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Are Avoiding Her” – reported that her co-stars “have zero interest” in filming scenes with her…with one exception.

“All of her co-stars are fleeing her, minus Marlo Hampton who appears to be her one true friend in the world,” the site reported.

On Monday (Oct. 23), NeNe fired back on Instagram claiming the reports are untrue.

“LIESSSSSSSS! Whoever is putting these stories out can STOP now because there is NO truth to them. I film everyday like everyone else. Maybe even more than some!” she wrote.