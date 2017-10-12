*NeNe Leakes has been fired as the host of Xscape’s reunion tour after she wished rape upon a heckler during one of her recent standup gigs in Oakland.

Xscape, which includes her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Kandi Burruss, released a statement Thursday morning saying they were “dismayed” by NeNe’s remarks.

As previously reported, NeNe was riffing about Uber drivers hitting on their passengers when she was heckled by a woman in the Paramount Theatre crowd. NeNe clapped back, “I hope your Uber driver rapes you.”

Although NeNe later said she regretted uttering the words, especially since she is an abuse victim herself, Xscape said they came to the decision as supporters of all women, and stand by all female victims of rape.

The group added, “This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends.” They also wished NeNe the best as she “navigates this very difficult period.”

Click here for reuse options!