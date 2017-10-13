*Concerned fans of NeNe Leakes inquired about her state of mind after a joke about rap led to her dismissal from the Xscape tour. The “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star confessed that after having a “real breakdown,” she’s doing better now.

“A lot of people know me as NeNe who’s laughing and talking, a lot of don’t know me as NeNe who would break down. I actually had a real breakdown,” the reality star said during an Instagram Live session, according to PEOPLE. “Trust and believe, I’m so okay, I’m in a great place today. I can’t say I haven’t been in a great place these last few days. I’m so okay with everything, I just haven’t talked a lot or spoken out a lot. I got a little bit emotional.”

NeNe went on to suggest that the heckler provoked her strong response by saying to her, “Go kill yourself.”

“I have never said anything that the heckler said to me. All the girls on the tour with me know what happened,” she added. “I plan on not letting anyone take my joy. I created my own show because I wanted to get out and express some of the things that I have inside of me.”

She also addressed critics who questioned her gig as a “comedian” in the first place.

“I don’t consider myself a comedian, I always say that,” NeNe said. “I’ve said that since the day I first started. I just consider myself a sh*t talker, a funny lady.”

“I never imagined ever, ever, ever stepping on stage and somebody screaming out ‘Go kill yourself’ to me. It literally took me somewhere else, I apologize. I’ve let that go,” NeNe concluded during her Instagram Live session.

Today, NeNe posted a photo of herself with the caption, “What don’t break you will make you stronger.”



