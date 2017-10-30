*Netflix has announced the cancellation of its critically acclaimed original series “House of Cards” after its upcoming sixth season in 2018, a move that came within 12 hours of actor Anthony Rapp alleging that its star Kevin Spacey molested him in 1986 – when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

The decision to end “House of Cards” was made several months ago by Netflix and producers Media Rights Capital, according to Deadline. But, key cast and creatives were only alerted this morning in a series of calls.

“Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey,’ said the companies in a joint statement today. “In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

In a Buzzfeed article late Sunday, Rapp detailed what happened at a party at Spacey’s NYC apartment back in 1986, when both were starring in separate plays on Broadway. Rapp said that Spacey drunkenly picked him up, placed him on a bed and climbed on top of him. Rapp said he was able to get free and flee into the bathroom, before eventually leaving the apartment.

Spacey apologized on social media saying he “did not remember the encounter” but was “horrified” by what Rapp described. “If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey also said.

In a move that has sparked outrage, Spacey used the apology to come out of the closet, announcing publicly that he “choose(s) now to live as a gay man.” Critics accused him of trying to distract from the allegations of pedophilia.

No no no no no! You do not get to “choose” to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks! https://t.co/xJDGAxDjxz — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 30, 2017

As for Rapp himself, the actor said on Twitter after Spacey’s apology and announcement that he had “no further comment ..at this time.”

“House of Cards” is currently in production in Maryland on its sixth season. Spacey plays the manipulative and murderous now ex-President Francis Underwood in the Robin Wright co-starring series. Season 5 of the show ended with Wright’s Claire Underwood now in the Oval Office as America’s first female POTUS as Spacey’s Frank Underwood resigned in disgrace.

The 13-episode Season 6 of “House of Cards” is expected to debut in mid-2018 on Netflix.

Below, an excerpt of the Buzzfeed News story detailing Rapp’s allegations against Spacey:

When he arrived at Spacey’s apartment, Rapp quickly realized that he was the only nonadult there — which, again, did not worry him, since he so often had found himself in similar situations as a child actor. The bigger issue: “I didn’t know anyone,” he said. “And I was quickly kind of bored.” Rapp said he ended up wandering into the bedroom, sitting on the edge of the bed, and watching TV well past midnight.