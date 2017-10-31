*Within hours of Netflix announcing Monday that “House of Cards” will end after next season, Variety reports that the streaming service and producer Media Rights Capital are in the very early stages of developing multiple ideas for a potential spinoff.

One version could center on Michael Kelly’s character, Doug Stamper, notes Variety. The writer would be Eric Roth, who served as an executive producer on the first four seasons of “House of Cards” and is currently executive producing TNT’s “The Alienist.”

At least two other spinoff ideas are also being considered, Variety reports. All three would take place in the same universe as its political thriller mothership about Frank Underwood, a devious congressman played by Spacey who schemed his way into the presidency.

It’s unclear whether Kevin Spacey would be involved in any spinoff project, with the actor having also served as an executive producer for all six seasons. Original EPs often serve in the same capacity on spinoffs, Deadline noted, but that certainly could be tricky amid the allegations brought by “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp that Spacey made sexual advances on him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

The possible spinoffs follow HBO doing the same for its Emmy-winning drama “Game of Thrones,” which is set to end its run after Season 8 next year.