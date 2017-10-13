*Spike Lee’s story about a free-spirited artist making it happen for herself in Brooklyn, New York continues on in the upcoming series adaptation of his 1987 breakout film “She’s Gotta Have It.”

A new trailer has been released ahead of its Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23) premiere on Netflix. In the series, Nola Darling is an uncompromising woman in her late twenties struggling to define herself and divide her time among her Friends, her Job and her Three Lovers: The Cultured Model, Greer Childs, The Protective Investment Banker, Jamie Overstreet and Da Original B-Boy Sneakerhead, Mars Blackmon. Nola is not who you want her to be. Nola is now—she is outspoken, complicated, progressive, unapologetic, passionate and sexual.

The original “She’s Gotta Have It” film, shot in 12 days during the summer of 1986, signaled a change of how African Americans are portrayed in movies.

The Netflix version is Spike’s first TV series. He created, produced and directed all 10 episodes of the series. Tonya Lewis Lee is executive producer, while Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage are also producers.

The trailer features a glimpse of Spike as the original Mars Blackmon before introducing the new Nola Darling—DeWanda Wise (“Shots Fired”). Nola’s 3 Lovers: Greer played by Cleo Anthony (“Divergent”), Jamie played by Lyriq Bent (“The Book of Negroes”), and Mars played by Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos are also introduced. Also featured are Nola’s therapist played by Heather Headley and her friends: Clorinda Bradford played by Margot Bingham (“Barbershop 3”), Shemekka Epps played by Chyna Layne (“Precious”), and Rachel played by Elise Hudson.

Watch below:

