*It appears that NFL players and owners will not be meeting as planned to discuss a solution to the ongoing social justice concerns that prompted player protests during the national anthem, reports Deadline.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, one of the key spokesmen for the players, says the gathering has been canceled after the league did not accept an invitation for the meeting, which was to be held Monday in Philadelphia. According to Jenkins, the NFL said scheduling issues would not permit them to attend.

“They want to get back to football; we want to move past anthem demonstrations,” Jenkins said. “But to do that, we need to be able to replace the platform that we have.”

There may be more to the cancelled meeting than scheduling problems. According to Deadline, there are also reports that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is under fire, with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spearheading the opposition.

Jones reportedly led a 17-owner conference call on Thursday to discuss whether a pending contract extension for Goodell could be halted.

Owners are reportedly unhappy over Goodell’s handling of the national anthem protests, but also do not like the way the relocation of two teams to Los Angeles was managed and the poor public relations caused by the NFL’s botched investigation of Ray Rice’s domestic violence issue.