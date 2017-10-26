*Nicki Minaj recently took to Twitter to sound off on sexism in hip hop, all fueled by a complimentary tweet from “What They Want” rapper Russ, who posted a clip from his Rap Radar interview where he told the hosts, “You know who else people really need to start putting respect on is Nicki Minaj — period.”

He added that Minaj “birthed so many females” and her style has influenced a lot of artists who came after her.

Minaj caught wind of Russ’ praise and thanked him Wednesday evening, then further expounded on Russ’ points. “In any field, women must work TWICE as hard to even get HALF the respect her male counterparts get. When does this stop?,” she began. She noted that rappers who collaborate with rappers like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole are deemed “dope” but if someone works with her, it’s forced.

To back her argument, Nicki dug up an old tweet from Lamar where he said, “Just realized. Moe n—az hate nicki minaj than woman do. #yallniggazisreallypausewhenithinkaboutit.” She added that the seven-year-old tweet is still relevant today and in order for her to get recognition, she’d had to dress as a man.

In any field, women must work TWICE as hard to even get HALF the respect her male counterparts get. When does this stop? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

The greats collaborated w/Drake, Kendrick & Jcole b/c they’re dope MC’s. They collab’d w/nicki cuz someone pulled a gun to their heads… 😴🤣 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

Putting ppl in the same sentence as me after my 10 years of consistent winning. What are you teaching THEM? They’d never do this to a man. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017