*Nicki Minaj will reportedly testify during her brother’s child rape trial, and is expected to tell jurors that the mother of the alleged victim tried to extort her for millions, reports TMZ.

Nicki will be the star witness during Jelani Maraj’s case in New York. He is accused of raping his then 11-year-old stepdaughter in 2015.

During opening arguments Thursday, Maraj’s defense attorney, David Schwartz, told jurors his client’s then-wife, Jacqueline Robinson, forced her children to lie to authorities in an attempt to squeeze $25 million out of Nicki, TMZ reports.

He said Robinson told Nicki, “I can make the charges go away for $25 million.”

Schwartz went on to say Robinson devised a plan to get Maraj to marry her only for the opportunity to extort Nicki.

So far, no word yet on when Minaj is scheduled to take the stand.