Earlier it was reported that Nicki Minaj would be testifying for her brother Jelani Maraj in his child rape case.

Now we’re hearing that that previous report was not accurate. Minaj won’t be involved in any way in her brother’s Long Island court case, where he stands accused of raping an 11-year-old girl — his stepdaughter at the time.

In fact, Minaj never planned to take the stand, and for whatever reason, her bro’s legal team telling news outlets she was on their witness list was simply false.

TMZ reports that there were reports Minaj would testify the alleged victim’s mom tried to extort her for millions.

Jelani Maraj’s trial started last week, but you can bet Nicki Minaj won’t be anywhere near the proceedings.

When contacted about the mix-up/confusion, Jelani Maraj’s attorney said, “I have no idea, we’ll see.”

It’s obvious that being even remotely associated with this case is literally NOT a good look for Nicki Minaj.

We know it’s her brother, but she’s making the right call to stay away.

It’s best for Nicki to stay as far away from this as she can.

Here’s what we reported earlier about the case …

*A 10-year-old boy who walked in on the alleged rape of his sister by the brother of Nicki Minaj has testified that he knew what he had witnessed “wasn’t right,” but was threatened to keep his mouth shut, according to the New York Post.

The young witness, sporting a black tuxedo and clutching a yellow star-shaped toy, gave testimony in Jelani Maraj’s rape trial in Nassau County Supreme Court on Monday. As his family members quietly shed tears in the gallery, according to the Post, the boy told jurors in detail what he saw in a basement bedroom in 2015.

Via New York Post:

“What happened was I was looking for [her],” the boy said, referring to his then-11-year-old sister, who has accused Maraj, their stepdad, of repeatedly raping her. “My pencil broke and I didn’t have any others.”

The boy, who was 8 at the time, said his sister’s pants were “around her ankles.”

“I saw his underwear close to his knees,” he testified about Maraj.

Asked by prosecutors what happened next, he quietly said, “I thought it wasn’t right. It looked weird to me, so I ran upstairs.”

Maraj, the boy testified, later found him and slapped him in the face “about 10 times.”

“He asked me if I had seen anything. I said, ‘Yes,’ ” the boy said. “He slapped me on the cheek.”

Maraj then allegedly used the boy’s mother, Jacqueline Robinson, to threaten the boy into silence. At the time, Maraj was married to Robinson.

“Jelani said I wouldn’t see her again if I told on him,” he said. “His face was kind of mad.”

The boy, whose bedroom was next to his sister’s, also told jurors he’d sometimes hear his door suddenly close at night — and then his sister’s bed creaking.

Whoa! Get the rest of this report HERE at EURweb.