*Former athlete Nnamdi Asomugha played 11 seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2003. Since stepping away from football, he has turned his attention to acting, recently starring in the feature film “Crown Heights.”

Despite earning millions, Asomugha chooses to live modestly, as learned early on that the NFL doesn’t provide a future.

“I was never a big spender,” he told Davy Rothbart. “We didn’t have much growing up, so I guess I got used it. Even when I was a Pro Bowl player in the NFL, I lived the same way because that’s what I knew.”

Asomugha is still cursing around in the 1997 Nissan Maxima that was passed down to him in high school from his brother. It’s the same car he drove to his prom.

“That car is the one thing that everyone makes fun of me for,” he tells Wealthsimple. “Even after I started earning good money, I was still in the mentality of ‘I know this is all I need so I’m doing fine.'”

Asomugha’s frugal lifestyle helped keep him from going broke. According to a 2009 stat: “By the time they have been retired for two years, 78 percent of former NFL players have gone bankrupt or are under financial stress because of joblessness or divorce.”

“For athletes, it’s extremely tough to trust people with your finances. It’s so easy to be victimized,” Asomugha says. “When I hear about a player losing his money, I’ll rarely, if ever, point a finger at the player because I know how difficult it is. It’s not always, ‘Look at this idiot who got paid all these millions of dollars and lost it all.’ It may be more like, ‘This naive kid with a million things going on in his life put his faith in the wrong people.’ I know because I was that person.”

It was during his second year in the league that Asomugha realized he needed to prepare for life after football.

“It was a clear message that, as a player, you’re not really in control of your destiny and the way you make a living,” he says.