*Are the Obama‘s ready to dump DC? Could be. According to reports the former first family has been eyeing a spot at 10 Gracie Square on the Upper East Side.

The place is actually situated between East End Avenue and East River Drive and near the mayor’s residence, Gracie Mansion, according to sources who have seen the couple arriving at the building for viewings.

Built in 1930, the white-glove, full-service, pre-war building has 15 floors and 43 apartments. Other notables who have lived there, according to Page Six, include Gloria Vanderbilt, conductor André Kostelanetz and New Yorker critic Alexander Woollcott.

Plus there’s a gym and an indoor basketball court, which would appeal to the fitness-loving ex-president and first lady. Most importantly, the building has strong security, including an underground drive-in garage, from which they could directly access their apartment without stepping outside.

The Page Six report also says a duplex apartment at the location went into contract last week for $10 million, and real estate insiders are speculating that could be the Obamas’ new NYC pad, although this could not be confirmed at press time.

RELATED NEWS: HERE’S HOW THE OBAMAS ARE ENJOYING LIFE AFTER THE WHITE HOUSE

The apartment was designed by architect Daniel Romualdez and features five bedrooms, four baths, a library with a wood-burning fireplace, and views of the East River.

If you’re wondering if the Obamas can afford a location like that. The answer is YES. Especially given reports that the bidding to the rights for their joint book deal had skyrocketed to a record $60 million earlier this year. On top of that the former POTUS is getting a reported $400,000 per speaking engagement. Meanwhile Michelle, also a Harvard-trained lawyer, has taken a much more outspoken role at appearances and in the media. That means she’s getting paid the big bucks, too

So if they make the move what will they do with their recently purchased $8.1 million nine-bedroom, 8,200-square-foot, Tudor-style mansion in the Washington, DC, neighborhood of Kalorama? Well, we don’t know.

On top of that, a spokeswoman for the Obama family declined to comment.

In addition, to the foregoing news, the former president has tweeted his and Michell’s support for the victims of Sunday nights mass shooting in Las Vegas:

“Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy.”