Odell Beckham Sr. mugshot

Odell Beckham Sr. mugshot

*Odell Beckham Jr.’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., was arrested in Texas on Wednesday for allegedly carrying marijuana and a gun, according to TMZ Sports.

Details surrounding the arrest are still unclear, but Odell Sr. was booked on two charges, “unlawful carrying of a weapon” and “possession of marijuana under two ounces,” reports TMZ.

OBS was taken to a nearby station where he was booked and posed for a mug shot. He has since been released on $5,000 bail.

Odell Sr., like his son, played football for LSU and was the starting running back for the Tigers when Odell was born in 1992.

Republish
Reprint






Previous ArticleDid the Cowboys Cut Damontre Moore Because he Raised His Fist?
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind