*Odell Beckham Jr.’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., was arrested in Texas on Wednesday for allegedly carrying marijuana and a gun, according to TMZ Sports.

Details surrounding the arrest are still unclear, but Odell Sr. was booked on two charges, “unlawful carrying of a weapon” and “possession of marijuana under two ounces,” reports TMZ.

OBS was taken to a nearby station where he was booked and posed for a mug shot. He has since been released on $5,000 bail.

Odell Sr., like his son, played football for LSU and was the starting running back for the Tigers when Odell was born in 1992.