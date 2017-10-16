*A museum in China has apparently gone to great lengths to stabilize their racism.

In an exhibit that encompasses an entire room, black people are shown in huge photographs juxtaposed to wild animals. Yes, for example, see the black boy in the above photo next to the ape, each with their mouths similarly ajar.

But wait until you see the 50-cent looking dude pictured next to the lion in the video; and other black men and boys beside a variety of wild animals. Its obviously fascinating to the Chinese patrons who move slowly from photograph to photograph; some even taking pictures with their cellphones.

It’s a day at the museum. You even hear children playing in the background, and a voice-over — most likely giving commentary on what the patrons are seeing.

…of course its in Chinese.

Is it any wonder why (some) Chinese act as they do towards black people once they reach America? They must have another version in Korea.

Of course the online community went…how shall we say?

Apeshit.

…and as a result, the unmistakably, irrevocably racist and insensitive exhibit has been taken down.

I say, too late muthaf**kers.

#wesawwhatyoudid!

Read more and watch the video at EURThisNthat.