The Juice sat with a few friends who kept ordering rounds of drinks, but O.J. mostly stuck to Pepsi. Lots and lots of Pepsi.

*We knew it was only a matter of time until OJ Simpson got tired of staying in the shadows.

Earlier this week he did something about it. The former NFL running back, actor and now prison parolee after nine years, took a break from his not so bad private world of playing golf, etc and stepped out for some leisure time … with regular people.

Wednesday afternoon, he was spotted hanging out and posing for snaps with anyone who asked at Grape Street Cafe & Wine Bar in Downtown Summerlin, Nevada. And surprisingly, or not surprisingly, depending on one’s point of view, there was no shortage of people who wanted to rub shoulders with him.

RELATED NEWS: IF OJ CAN’T FIND ‘COMPANIONSHIP’ AT ‘BUNNY RANCH,’ BLAC CHYNA’S MOM (TOKYO TONI) REMINDS HIM SHE’S AVAILABLE

One bar patron told The Blast that Simpson was a total gentleman when he asked the guy if he could grab the open seat next to him. The man says he quickly recognized Simpson, who even offered to take a photo with him, along with everyone else in the bar.

Simpson seemed very happy and spent a good amount of time bragging about his kids, according to another bar patron.

The story goes that The Juice sat with a few friends who kept ordering rounds of drinks, but O.J. mostly stuck to Pepsi. Lots and lots of Pepsi.

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: BLACK NATIONAL GUARDSWOMAN ACCOSTED BY RACIST WHITE MAN SPEAKS OUT

Bar sources say Simpson mentioned how rough it was not being able to drink Pepsi for 9 1/2 years.

Some speculate an endorsement deal could be imminent, but we’d be beyond shocked if Pepsi and OJ hooked up.

What do you think?