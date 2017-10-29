*We can only imagine what it must’ve been like to have been on the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder airplane when it was hit by some unknown object at 30,000 feet in the dark of night.

Delta Airlines, responsible for operating the Thunder’s chartered flight Friday night, released a statement saying that the plane likely hit a bird during descent.

Via The Oklahoman:

“Delta flight 8935, operating from Minneapolis to Chicago-Midway as a charter flight for the Oklahoma City Thunder, likely encountered a bird while on descent into Chicago. The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, landed safely without incident; customers have since deplaned and maintenance teams are evaluating. Safety is Delta’s top priority.”

A bird?! A bird made that big ol’ dent in the plane’s nose?

Anyway, it happened when the Thunder was en route from Minneapolis following Friday night’s loss to the Timberwolves to Chicago (where they played and beat the Bulls Saturday night 101 to 69).

Fortunately, nobody was hurt as they landed safely in the Windy City, but the photos are of the damage to the aircraft is mind boggling, to say the least.

Take a look:

What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though. “All Praise Due” #ThunderStrong A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

Que animal/cosa vuela a la misma altura que un avion y puede causar esto???😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/rb9P5i9Sl4 — Alex Abrines (@alexabrines) October 28, 2017

I guess we hit something? 30,000 feet up… pic.twitter.com/Rem9GmwRKq — Josh Huestis (@jhuestis) October 28, 2017

Somebody has to know something! Really. Seriously. Steven Adams – like a lot of folks – want to know what the hell could they have hit at 30,00 feet in the air and lived to talk about it? He took his query to some folks that just might have answer … or not! 🙁