Miss Tina Knowles Lawson Raves About Her New Grandchildren

Loni Love: You’re a new grandmother!

Tina Knowles Lawson: Yes.

Loni: Let’s give it up to that!

[The Real audience applauds.]

Adrienne Houghton: Again.

Loni: Again! How do you feel?

Tina: Oh god. It’s the best blessing. Now I have five grandchildren.

Adrienne: Wow.

[The Real audience applauds]

Tina: Yeah.

Loni: And you still looking like 23! We go to the clubs!

[The Real audience cheers]

Tina: I work hard at it.

Jeannie Mai: You look amazing.

Tina: But – but, yeah, it’s been the best joy. And the twins are like, I’ve never experienced twins, so it’s like the best.

Loni: Oh…

Tina: They’ve got totally different personalities…

Jeannie: Really?

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Yeah!

Tina: They’re beautiful and they’re… oh God, they’re such a gift. I was with them yesterday…

Loni: Well, we got a twin at the table!

Tamera: Yes!

Loni: You have any advice?

Tina: Right!

Tamera: Um… Well, see I – they’re fraternal, right?

Tina: Yes. They’re fraternal. Boy and a girl.

Tamera: But still I would say just treat them, you know, as individuals.

Tina: Individuals, right.

Tamera: They are different; they have different personalities, and allow them to flourish in their own way.

[The Real audience applauds]

Tina: I think that’s great advice.

Photo credit: Robert Voets /Warner Bros. Television

