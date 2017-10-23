*Today, Monday, October 23, “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai opens up about her divorce from her husband, Freddy Harteis in an honest, emotional discussion about the couple’s decision to end their marriage.

Later, the hosts discuss if there’s a double standard between the way male and female celebrities are touched inappropriately by fans, and take part in the Ariana Grande #StoolChallenge.

Also, sports journalist and television personality Jon Kelley stops by to discuss his new game show, Funny You Should Ask, and shares a story about the time superstar Tom Cruise sent him an unexpected and thoughtful gift!

Jeannie Mai Opens Up About Her Divorce

Jon Kelley’s Unexpected Gift From Tom Cruise

Jeannie Mai Opens Up About Her Divorce

Jeannie Mai: And as I’ve talked a lot about on this table, you know, Freddy and I have two separate lives – it didn’t start out that way, but it has become that way, and we’ve grown apart. And every time our life takes us in different directions, our trees have been planted farther and farther apart. So you can imagine that’s got to be really difficult for marriage to intertwine, you know? And I’ve learned now, that marriage has to have roots. It has to have roots to connect the two together. It could be kids – and if it’s not kids, it has to be something else. It has to be a purpose. For some couples are… it’s a vision, it’s a business they’re running together, but something aligns you. Sometimes it’s even living everyday together that allows you guys to intertwine. You know, and I will completely still to this day, and every day on this table that we ever talk about marriage, I will say that divorce is the last option. It’s not something to consider when you go into marriage. You know? However, I’ve learned in my life that life is about living authentically. And for me, the best moments as I look back in my life, that I became the best versions of Jeannie that I’m proud of, was when I was honest with myself. I was honest with the way I want my life to be, I was honest about who I am, and if you can imagine, that for a woman it takes listening to your soul and your intuition to make a decision like this. Freddy, to this day, I mean it honestly, he’s the best man I know.

Loni Love: We love Freddy.

Adrienne Houghton: We love Freddy.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: We do.

Jeannie: He really is.

Photo credit: Robert Voets /Warner Bros. Television

