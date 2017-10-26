*On Thursday, October 26, we know when that hotline bling rings, it can only mean one thing! “The Real” introduces a brand-new contest for fans to win a chance to let their voices be heard during “Girl Chat.”

And, the hosts debate if black celebrities have an obligation to be role models for black hair and co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley candidly opens up about allowing herself to cry with her children, Aden and Ariah. Tune-in to see the ladies “hit reply” on fans’ negative social media comments.

Plus, The Mayor actress Wendy Raquel Robinson stops by to discuss the Amazing Grace Conservatory and reveals how some of her foundation’s graduates include a few of Hollywood’s rising stars: including Insecure’s Issa Rae and Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders.



Tamera on Allowing Yourself To Cry

Tamera Mowry – Housley: You guys, I don’t know if this is weird or not but I actually have check ins with myself. I ask myself, okay Tamera if you’re really stressed out, do you.. have you allowed yourself to cry yet?

Loni Love: Right.

Tamera Mowry – Housley: Sometimes I just let it, ALL out. Cause ya know. I have two kids, under 5 y’all know that.

Loni Love: mmmm-hmm.

Tamera Mowry – Housley: and I’m a working mom and sometimes it can just be a little overwhelming.

Adrienne: For sure

Tamera Mowry – Housley: At times. At one point my son was crying, and then my daughter was crying, I was like oh well we should just all start crying. And we all, all three of us had a really good cry.

JM: Wait.

Adrienne: cause I’ve been in you’re playing room and she has the dopest play area.

Tamera Mowry – Housley: Aww thank you.

Adrienne: I love it. I’m like, I can just she her lying on that rug right there like…

Tamera Mowry – Housley: Yep. We just let it all out.

[ Adrienne imitates Tamera crying]

